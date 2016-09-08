How about a free college course? KCC offers several

If you think the idea of free college for all died down when Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his run for president, think again.

In recognition of its 50th anniversary, Kankakee Community College is offering a series of free continuing education classes throughout the next two months. While no college credit will be awarded through these courses, invaluable knowledge will be made available through almost all offered.

Are you looking for a job? At least three of the courses can help you attain the goal. There is one titled Resumes and Cover Letters, which will be held next week. Later this month, there is another one titled From Job Fair to Job Offer. Next month, the course I Have an Interview ... Now What? will be offered.

Are you lacking technological savvy? A course titled Android Devices will be held next Monday. Next month, a course known as Advanced iPhone will be offered.

Do you simply want to be better informed in a general interest kind of way? A course titled Great Words of Wisdom is scheduled for later this month. Next month, a course titled Famous Detectives: Way Back When will be offered.

But while free, the class offerings come with a small string attached. You have to register, and you should do so without delay as seating is limited. Call 815-802-8207 or visit kcc.edu/comejoinus for more details.

It will cost you nothing more than time, and in this case, it would be time well spent.