Let's stop raiding road funds, vote 'yes' on road measure

As detailed in a recent Weekend Think section published by the Daily Journal, Illinois voters will get to decide if taxes collected on Illinois roads, notably tolls, license fees and gas taxes, should be used to repair those roads.

The ballot measure makes complete sense. It ought to be approved — by a wide margin. It also ought to serve as a wake-up call for state legislators and budget makers.

As quoted in the story, the Transportation for Illinois Coalition estimates $6.8 billion in road funds have been spent on things other than roads since 2003.

Roads are important. Anyone ever caught in heavy traffic has said to themselves: "Gee, there ought to be another lane here."

We are not wholly enamored of roads. There's lots of evidence indicating that road repairs are chasing a past technology. Younger Americans are opting for Uber instead of a four-wheel drive. The Highway Loss Data Institute reports that the percentage of 17-year-olds driving is now less than half. It seems that we have succeeded in pushing the price of a car, through regulation, beyond the reach of some Americans.

But here is the critical point. For a generation now, Illinois lawmakers have taken every dime they can and spent it wherever they can. They call such things "fund sweeps." You would think, for example, that any fee ought to benefit the purpose for which it was originally intended. Not so, In Illinois. Lots of fees wind up being either temporarily or permanently spent in other areas.

So lock up the transportation funds. Also lock up fees collected for parks, schools, etc. Too long, and too often, people have been misled that something was going to solve all our tax problems — like the lottery — and it never did.

If a service is worthwhile it ought to be supported by a general and fair tax, even though there is a downside. If the state stops spending transportation money elsewhere, it will have to either cut, or raise some other tax. But it would be a badly needed step toward economic reality if every state department had to balance its budget and justify its expenses.

Meanwhile, your gas and tolls ought to fix the roads — period.