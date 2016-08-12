America leaning to the left? Plenty of signs point that way

Early on in the Democratic convention, Bernie Sanders moved to give the nomination to Hillary Clinton by acclamation. It was a broad-minded, friendly gesture of party unity. Sanders was roundly and soundly booed. News reports attributed most of the booing to Sanders' own supporters.

It was a sign, one of a number of tantalizing signs this year, that American politics are shifting to the left.

And why not change? The Wall Street Journal reports that the last seven years under Barack Obama have been the most tepid economic recovery in the post World War II era. A poll noted 55 percent of Americans believe the country still is in recession, even though it technically is not. If we have gained, it is a time when many have not gained very much.

What then of Sanders? In some biographical materials, Sanders is catalogued as an Independent, or Socialist. Others times, he identifies as a Democrat. In the post-convention world, he embarked on a speaking and fundraising tour, not for Hillary, so much as to gather dollars and influence for the cultural battles ahead. How people start in politics is often revealing, too. Sanders, as mayor of Burlington, Vt., made a name by opposing a shopping center and importing a Class AA professional baseball franchise for the town.

A poll earlier this year showed the young no longer favor capitalism. A Sanders' world would turn the funding of higher education, politics and medicine over to the government. All of this, of course, would not be easy to do. Margaret Thatcher once remarked that socialism ends when you run out of other people's money.

In many ways, conservative thought is strong and sound. Republicans have majorities in both houses of Congress. There are 31 Republican governors among the 50 states. Even in Europe, the trend is conservative in the big three of England, France and Germany.

Yet, a Bloomberg News poll stated 22 percent of the Sanders' supporters will vote for Donald Trump. The same poll said 18 percent of those would vote for Libertarian Gary Johnson. You would have to say this is a fairly solid vote for change. Americans are restless. They want "something" to happen. We will see what that is.