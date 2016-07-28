Speeding is not a harmless crime

It's likely the most widely broken law in America. How many of you haven't driven your car at a rate of speed that exceeds the limit?

The objective answer is few if any of us haven't pressed on the gas pedal at least a bit too hard. One of the reasons you justify the action is that as long as your speed is generally reasonable, there's little harm in going a few miles above the limit.

But a story written by Jeff Bonty, which appeared on page A3 of the Daily Journal Wednesday is a real eye opener which dispels the notion that a little too much speed can't do a lot of harm.

Bonty cited data which indicated that when a pedestrian is hit by a car at 20 mph there is a 10 percent likelihood of the pedestrian being killed. But if that speed is increased to just 30 mph, the likelihood of the pedestrian being killed jumps to 50 percent.

Here's another way to describe it: While only one in 10 people are killed when struck by a car traveling 20 mph, there is a 50-50 chance they will end up dead if the car is traveling 30 mph. It is a sobering thought, particularly since 30 mph tends to be the most common limit placed on our streets and roads.

What's the takeaway? Speeding is not a harmless violation of the law. Furthermore, sometimes driving at the limit is too fast. Take notice to your surroundings, and if there are children playing in the area, reduce your speed accordingly.

You have heard the phrase "speed kills.'' It's true, and it does so at rates considerably less than 100 mph. Slow down and save lives.