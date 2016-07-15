American men are falling behind

The headline on the front page of the June 21 edition of the Daily Journal read "Why America's men aren't working."

The story detailed some of the reasons why many of the nation's men are sitting at home without jobs. In their prime working years, the ages between 25 and 54, as many as one in six men are not in the labor force at all. That means they are not seeking work. They are, thus, hidden in the job statistics as the official unemployment rates count only those who are seeking work.

There is more:

• Women have come to increasingly dominate college life. By the time people reach their late 20s, there are now only three male college graduates for every four female graduates.

• It begins earlier than that. The National Bureau of Economic Research notes that one in 10 girls will be suspended sometime during elementary school. The figure is one in four for boys. Boys now fall behind early, and in many cases, stay behind.

• Women have been much more successful, in recent years, in breaking barriers in men's professions, than men have been in carving out new careers in women's professions. Women now constitute one-third of new doctors and lawyers. Yet men are only one-tenth of all nurses and one-fifth of elementary school teachers.

There are some definite reasons for school success. Again, the National Bureau of Economic Research notes that girls simply do more homework. They develop sooner, are more realistic and work harder.

The National Fatherhood Initiative notes that one in three boys now grow up without a father at home. About Parenting notes homes without fathers account for 71 percent of high school dropouts and 70 percent of children in juvenile detention.

It's not popular to talk of troubled youth who grow up to be unemployed men. It is, however, important that the discussion begin.