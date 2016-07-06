The strange sound of silence, or why was Mateen's 911 call edited?

During World War II, propaganda broadcasts by the Fascist powers were aimed at Allied soldiers, sailors and civilians in both Europe and the Pacific.

In Japan, there was Tokyo Rose. That was a generic name given to several Japanese female broadcasters. The most famous Tokyo Rose was a young woman from Los Angeles, who was convicted of treason after the war, but later pardoned, when it was found she had been forced into the job.

In Europe, both Adolf Hitler's Germany and Benito Mussolini's Italy had an Axis Sally. Again, this was a generic named given to several radio commentators. The English male equivalent was Lord Haw-Haw, parodied in the B movie, "Sherlock Holmes and the Voice of Terror."

No serious attempt was ever made to prevent troops or civilians from listening. Official U.S. Army Radio in the Pacific even made fun of Tokyo Rose. If a person in Nazi-occupied France listened to the English BBC, that was a crime. But it was no crime for someone in England to listen to Lord Haw Haw.

Of course, during the war, the Allied side felt, and justifiably so, that it was morally superior to the Nazis and Fascists. An effort powered by the rhetorical strength of Franklin Roosevelt ("We have nothing to fear but fear itself") and Winston Churchill ("We shall never surrender") stood far above second-rate radio broadcasts.

Contrast this with the bizarre decision to edit the 911 call made by Omar Mateen, the terrorist who killed 49 people in an Orlando nightclub. Such emergency calls are regularly released to the press. Not this time. Mateen's profession of faith to his terrorist roots was redacted, erased.

Perhaps, we are afraid of offending others, which is a strange way to conduct a war. Perhaps, we worry Mateen will convert others to terror. That is even worse.

There are times when we lose faith in our leaders. Now, it seems, our leaders have lost faith in us.