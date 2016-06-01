Use caution when enjoying the river

The disturbing news coming out of Wilmington Monday provides us all with another rueful reminder about the Kankakee River.

While the river has long stood as a stunning natural playground, it is in no way a plaything, and treating it as such can have tragic consequences.

It apparently has claimed the lives of two siblings out on a holiday family picnic at Wilmington on Monday, only adding to the number of people who have lost their lives in a similar manner throughout the years.

What can be done to stop this seemingly annual ritual? Here's a few things to consider:

• Alcohol and waterway activity don't mix, and that includes fishing and boating, ventures that are combined with imbibing far too much. Tame your thirst until you have returned to dry ground.

• Water fun is not a one-size-fits-all form of recreation. Some things that are acceptable for adults are not for kids. It might have been considered cute, but the recent film footage, which showed a 6-month-old water skiing is something that should not be repeated. It made national news, but could have easily turned into another tragedy.

• Regardless of your age, the river is not a swimming pool, and should not receive any greater consideration as such even though the public pool in Kankakee will be closed this summer. The river's powerful current can overcome even the most skilled swimmer.

Let us continue to enjoy our river this summer, but do so with caution. Our lives might depends on it.