There's lessons to be learned from projects that succeed and fail

Since we are an area where the economy has struggled during the past generation, the Kankakee River Valley has had more than its share of announced "saviors" as projects.

Some have worked. Some, as detailed in a thoughtful story in the Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal, have not.

There are lessons to be learned.

<strong>Show me the money.</strong> Several of these ideas failed because the money was not there. Both the South Suburban Airport and the Illiana Expressway would likely be underway if the state of Illinois had the cash, which it does not.

<strong>The land is the only thing in the world worth working for, worth fighting for,</strong> as Margaret Mitchell wrote in "Gone with the Wind." A number of these projects provoked fierce opposition because they relied upon the idea of taking someone else's land. In some cases, opposition could have been minimized by offering better and fairer prices.

<strong>It ain't easy being green,</strong> as Kermit the Frog would say. Projects have to have some minimal environmental consciousness. This is the era of windmills, hydroelectric power, new solar energy educational projects at Kankakee Community College and environmentally-certified buildings at KCC and in the city of Kankakee. Ideas that ignore the environment will get public — and deserved — opposition.

<strong>How did it get late so soon?</strong> as Dr. Seuss says, timing is everything. Some projects stood in the planning stage so long, they no longer made sense. If the Interstate 57 bypass around Kankakee had been built right away, it would have opened the western half of Kankakee County to more development, but the project didn't move until the area already was populated with people who didn't want a freeway in their backyard.

<strong>You can't get there from here.</strong> New roads and new rail lines now are so expensive that such construction almost never takes place. More buses on the same roads and more trains on the same rails might not seem like "projects," but make a lot of sense.

Meanwhile, dozens of projects — new shopping areas, new schools, a refurbished downtown and new medical facilities — have taken root. There's been an awful lot of enthusiastic "yes" votes, too.