Walking should be a singular activity

It's the most popular form of exercise in the world, and on the surface, might seem to be a thoroughly safe activity.

But there is more than meets the eye when it comes to walking, especially if you don't affix your eyes (and ears) firmly on the activity at hand.

Data just released by the Illinois Department of Transportation shows that the state's pedestrian fatalities increased by 18 percent in 2015. There were 150 pedestrian deaths last year, compared with 127 in 2014.

The state statistics mirror the situation nationwide. Federal data indicates that pedestrian deaths are on the rise nationwide, with almost 4,900 killed in 2014, the highest number since 2005. Federal officials are still finalizing figures for 2015, but they say the first nine months of last year show a 9 percent increase and they expect that tally to rise.

Experts say impaired or distracted driving and walking play a role in the increase. While distracted driving has been a much-discussed subject in recent years, little is said about the matter of distracted walking.

So something will be said here, and the message is similar to the one conveyed about distracted driving.

Walking in public should not be viewed as an opportunity to multitask. It's not a time to check your email, your texts or play a game on your smart phone. Anything that distracts your eye away from your surroundings is a potential recipe for disaster.

Furthermore, listening to music through a set of ear buds while walking is not advisable. Hearing, like sight, is one of the seven senses, and when you can't hear what's going on around you, the risk of danger is clearly heightened.

You could avoid these pitfalls by opting not to take walks, but that approach is also not good for your health. Walk and walk often, just make it a singular activity. All other tasks can wait until the shoe leather express comes to a complete halt.