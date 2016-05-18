Will reduced summer camp add to Bears' win tally?

Will less mean more for the Chicago Bears in 2016?

The Bears released their training camp schedule on Monday. It appeared on page D1 of the Tuesday edition of the Daily Journal, and showed there will be less practices than usual at Olivet Nazarene University, the team's summer home for the past 15 seasons.

Only 10 practices scheduled for the Bourbonnais campus are open to the public. The main reason for the reduction is to allow the Bears an opportunity to visit New England and hold joint practices with the powerful Patriots.

The schedule is really not much different than last year, when the Bears held 11 practices at ONU. They also had joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis last summer.

The altered approach is preferred by Bears' coach John Fox, who is entering his second season at the helm. Fox is a proven veteran coach who has led both the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos to the Super Bowl during his long career, and it is apparent he still clings to some "old school'' methods amid an ever-changing philosophy in the NFL.

So while local Bears' fans will have less opportunities to see the team up close at a venue close to home, Fox should not be subjected to undue criticism at this time. He is doing what he thinks is necessary to make the Bears as competitive as possible, and if his way brings improvement to last year's 6-10 performance, the decision to hold less practices at Olivet will be considered a wise choice.

But what if the Bears don't improve? That's a question that will be addressed if and when necessary, but the hunch here is Fox knows what he is doing and his approach will pay dividends.