Is Lucifer really running for president?

Former House Speaker John Boehner recently referred to one of the 2016 presidential candidates as "Lucifer in the flesh.''

Many of you already know who he was talking about, but if you don't, who would you guess he was making reference toward?

The guess here is that the choices would largely be split between Democratic hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders, and Republican candidates Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and John Kasich (for the record, Boehner was referring to Cruz).

This is just the latest example of how bizarre this race has become, and how truth is often stranger than fiction. Boehner is a Republican, and he picked on someone in his own party rather than Clinton or Sanders.

Maybe it's another indication of how weak this current crop of candidates is, and then again, maybe it's just another indication of how there will never again be a candidate like Franklin D. Roosevelt or Ronald Reagan, one who can find widespread support from the American public.

We live in an age of acute polarization, and it's not developing strictly along party lines. This isn't the first time there has been bitter infighting among party mates during the primary process, but Trump and Cruz have seemingly taken it to a whole new level. While it didn't start out that way, Clinton and Sanders now are slinging plenty of mud at each other as well.

Former President George H.W. Bush called for "a kinder, gentler nation'' when he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in 1988. If it wasn't a pipe dream then, it surely is now, as there is nothing kind or gentle about the 2016 race for the White House.

Will Lucifer indeed reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. once the election is over? It depends on your perspective more than on who actually is elected.