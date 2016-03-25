Listen to McCain, further fight against ISIS without using torture

In the wake of the terrorist attacks that took place in Belgium Tuesday, the call to do whatever is necessary to defeat ISIS has become even louder.

It is apparent a more bare-knuckled approach is needed to take down this ruthless enemy. Donald Trump, the front runner for the Republican presidential nomination, even has suggested bringing back water boarding and adopting other forms of torture to pry information out of captured ISIS fighters.

It is certainly not the first time Trump has made controversial remarks since announcing his candidacy. One of the first came in July, when he criticized former GOP presidential nominee and current Arizona Sen. John McCain.

McCain was a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War. He was shot down, captured and imprisoned for more than five years. Trump had this to say about McCain's experience: "He's a war hero because he was captured? I like people who weren't captured."

Like it or not, McCain's capture but him in a unique position when it comes to the matter of torture. He endured it many times at the hands of the Viet Cong. The physical and mental scars he endured from it are present to this very day.

During a Wednesday appearance on CNN, McCain was again asked his opinion of torture. McCain mentioned its inhumane nature, saying "torture makes us just like those who torture.''

Then he brought up another point that only he and a select few can truly understand.

"[It] only garners the information that the subject thinks the torturer wants to hear,'' he said.

In other words, it's not an effective way to gain accurate information. Anyone who has never had a confession beaten out of them can only speculate on what they might say. McCain need not speculate. He knows firsthand what would come out of their mouths.

Should America take a more hawkish approach toward ISIS? The short answer is yes. But leave torture out of the equation.