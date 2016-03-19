What you said on social media this week

<strong>Hometown Tweets:</strong>

<strong>@DiamondJohn32:</strong> Well Manteno Ford it's been a while ride! But I'm ready for the next chapter in life!

<strong>@rick2926:</strong> Who's near Kankakee and tryn to get on something

<strong>@parttimebum:</strong> Honestly tho momence like how you gon keep avoiding tornadoes we need like a sign saying we are better than tornadoes

<strong>@JustandSinner:</strong> As one with a broad online ministry, do not look to me as your pastor unless you are here in Watseka, IL on Sunday mornings.

<strong>@sp00kmaster:</strong> again w the bagels on random antennas #lifeatolivet (with photo)

<strong>Facebook:</strong>

<strong>On a record 40 percent of the voting population in Iroquois and Kankakee counties casting ballots in the primary:</strong>

<strong>Troy N Julie Riley:</strong> Sad. There are more than 40% of the people complaining about the current administration.

<strong>On robots potentially taking over jobs:</strong>

<strong>Bob Beedle:</strong> The way this state is going, the Illinois General Assembly would be a good place to start!

<strong>On Cathy Hamende raising money to fight childhood cancer by shaving her head:</strong>

<strong>Donna M Vandermark:</strong> ...and it's a good look, too.

<strong>Missy Clutz McIver:</strong> You are a blessing, thank you.