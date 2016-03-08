Move forward by surrendering the past

Beginnings are pretty easy to recognize as a piece of history.

Endings are a bit harder to track. When something starts, they usually roll out the red carpet, cut the ribbon and give a speech. Everyone wants to be part of the success. Endings can be silent and unheralded. As President John F. Kennedy once said, "Victory has a thousand fathers, but defeat is an orphan."

But endings can be a form of victory, too. Sometimes, the final ending should cause us all to exhale.

Such is the case with the pending demolition of the old Roper plant in west Kankakee. The aging building seems to roll on forever as you drive in or out of town. Vacant for 34 years, unflattering pictures show it to have open windows, fading paint and rust.

Now, demolition is expected to be complete by late summer. We should all thank owner General Electric for making the decision to remove the eyesore. It will be "addition by subtraction," as baseball executive Branch Rickey used to say.

The removal of the plant will give visitors to Kankakee, whether is is their first time through town or a regular commute, a more positive view of the city. When your first view of a community is a vacant building, it leaves every business inside the city with a hurdle to overcome.

We noted the same problem, for years, on the east side of Kankakee, where an empty discount store slowly decayed right near the freeway exit. Grass grew up through the parking lot and light stations fell over. Now that building is down and there are plans for a modern truck stop there. Once the truck stop does get built, we think there will be a positive spin down Court Street leading into the city. Drivers are going to be a lot more inclined to stop and shop.

There needs to be a proactive program to identify and to remove eyesore buildings. This will not be easy, nor would it be inexpensive, but a site should not be allowed to just rust away for 20 years.

When that happens to any property, whether residential, commercial or industrial, it affects the values of all the surrounding properties. Would you stop at a store if the neighboring store was abandoned and deteriorating? Maybe not. Would you buy a home if the home next to you was boarded-up? Maybe not.

It is, of course, often possible to re-purpose buildings successfully. A former fast-food place turned into a ComEd outlet and then turned into a bank on Illinois Route 50. A former grocery store now holds the Kankakee County Health Department. Location can make a difference. If the building is well-maintained, that also helps. But, sometimes, the location is so large, options are limited. At some point, if nothing is going to happen, well, we would rather look at a grassy field than a building that might be beyond repair.

In the case of Roper, letting go of the past may be a first step toward the future.