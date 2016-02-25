Let Rauner make cuts and take heat

Is it possible to be a governor with less authority than Bruce Rauner?

Here we are in the second year of "Bring Back Illinois," and nothing, absolutely nothing, is happening. Illinois still is the worst big industrial state in the nation when it comes to unemployment. Forbes also rates Illinois as the worst state for business climate among large states. Hey, we're better than Mississippi, but worse than Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas and all the other places we compete against for jobs.

The one observed growth industry in the state is the number of places pushing video poker. They're everywhere. That seems to be it.

Meanwhile, the governor seems totally unable to get any legislators to move toward any of the pro-business reforms he's pushing.

Rauner's latest pitch, given in his budget message, was for the Legislature to give him the authority to cut $4 billion to balance the Illinois budget. Now, you would think they would go ahead and do that. Heck, let him take the heat for telling various groups they will not be getting money. He gets to lay off people. He gets to end services. The legislators can than happily tell the public, "Hey, it wasn't us."

If they won't give him that, he said, well, go ahead and pass his reforms. That includes changing worker's compensation rules, setting limits on lawsuits (tort reform) and changing collective bargaining rules for public employees. Those workers would then not be able to negotiate for wages and overtime. In turn, they would get better wages if they were willing to take a less generous pension. Of the three proposals, this is the least likely. Whatever you may think of it, the number of legislators willing to vote for such rules is mighty small.

Perhaps his tactical error was this: Rauner did whatever he could to make the lack of a budget palatable. Most state services are going forward. If you are a taxpayer, instead of a tax consumer, the impact on your life has been fairly minimal, perhaps none at all.

Meanwhile, the long-term impact on Illinois will just be devastating. Several reports now estimate that if the state does not balance its budget soon, the continued drift will be to $26 billion in unpaid bills by 2020. Large numbers can be hypnotizing to the average reader, but consider that the General Fund budget in Illinois is about $36 billion and you get the idea. We could be a year behind.

Moreover, since about 1 percent on the income tax raises about $3 billion, this is not a problem we could tax our way out of.

So, if you're going to cut, cut now. Rauner says he'll take the political heat. Then if the budget hangs in the black for a couple of years, Illinois voters can decide if they want to pay more for the services. It won't be pleasant. It won't be easy.

But we're out of money. If we wait long enough, we'll be out of options.