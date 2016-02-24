Cameras in courtroom should be norm statewide

The Illinois Supreme Court announced Monday the state's cameras-in-court policy will become permanent following a successful four-year trial run.

Kankakee County courts have participated in the experiment almost from the outset, and the people here have witnessed firsthand the positives and negatives of the presence of cameras. Yes, there have been drawbacks, but overall, it has greatly improved transparency toward our legal system. Making the policy permanent is truly the right choice.

There's just one aspect to Monday's announcement, which remains troubling. There are 24 judicial districts in Illinois, and of those, 15 participated in the pilot program and nine did not take part. The policy now will become permanent, but districts that don't participate, won't be forced to now.

Why? If the Supreme Court has endorsed the policy and the majority of circuit courts have adopted it, why shouldn't all of them adopt it as well? A number of arguments could be made to defend continued restrictions, but ultimately, it will be transparency that is most restricted.

There also are arrangements like the one that currently exists in the 21st Judicial District, which covers both Kankakee and Iroquois counties. While Kankakee County quickly allowed cameras into the courtrooms when the pilot program was approved, Iroquois County has yet to do so. Now that the policy is permanent, Iroquois County should follow the lead of its district partner.

The further expansion of the cameras in the courtroom won't lead to a free-for-all as many of its detractors fear. Cameras still won't be allowed during jury selection and presiding judges will continue to have the final word about letting cameras in and under what conditions.

Those safeguards are sufficient enough. The time has come for cameras to be allowed in courts throughout the state. Hopefully, that will be the uniform choice of all the judicial districts. If not, other options should be explored to make it happen.