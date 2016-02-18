'Godspell' latest example of great local theater

Last Sunday was Valentine's Day, and perhaps the enjoyment of the day was diminished by snowfall that made travel potentially hazardous.

Indeed, some area residents probably shelved the idea of traveling to Chicago for a theatrical performance. But another ideal option was available locally, and a substantial number of people took advantage of it by attending the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association production of "Godspell'' at Kankakee Junior High School.

Once again, a KVTA troupe proved you don't have to go elsewhere to enjoy quality theater. This version of "Godspell" is an absolute sight and sound sensation from start to finish. The musical is structured around a series of parables, mostly based on the Gospel of Matthew, and is centered around the ministry of Jesus while on earth.

Director David C. Morgan brings his own vision to the show by using an abandoned circus as the setting. The youthful cast of 17 members brings a level of fresh energy befitting their age to the performance.

While the subject matter is serious, it is interspersed with humor. At alternate times, the audience is brought to the edge of both laughter and tears. Most of the cast begins the show seated in the audience before rising to take their place on the stage. The scene is so compelling audience members might be tempted to stand up along with them and join in, although it's best advised to let the cast do the acting and the audience do the observing.

While it is perhaps unfair to single out any performer or production staff member, it should be noted Wes Taylor excels in the role of Jesus, and Louis Wood shines in the role of Judas. Emma Kate Bretzlaff, who plays The Trapeze Artist, is a seventh-grade student at St. Paul Lutheran School and the youngest cast member who captures the heart of the audience from the outset.

The final two performances of "Godspell" are set for 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the junior high. Advance tickets are available by visiting kvta.org or calling 815-935-8510.