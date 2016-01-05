We will elect another lightning rod

Like most all of us, presidential candidates will speculate about what a new year will bring.

Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz did this on New Year's Day when he proclaimed 2016 will be a good year because it will be the last Barack Obama will occupy the White House.

There are millions who are in lockstep with the Texas senator on his opinion. While a story, which appeared on Page A4 of the Dec. 31 edition of the Daily Journal, reported how Obama topped the list of The Gallup Poll's Most Admired Men for the seventh straight year, he is an absolute lightning rod who is widely disliked as well.

But, if you think about it, his two immediate predecessors also were lightning rods.

George W. Bush had strong proponents and detractors. Bill Clinton was equally revered and despised at the same time. The last president who seemingly didn't stir up such strong emotions was Clinton's immediate predecessor, George H.W. Bush, and he also was the last president to be denied a second term by the voters.

On one hand, perhaps it would be refreshing to have a president in office who could muster at least some tacit acceptance from both sides of the aisle. But on the other hand, someone who tries to please everyone all too often pleases no one. The preferred approach now increasingly seems to be blunt honesty about where you stand. Then let the chips fall where they may.

We are certainly being treated to that approach as another presidential election year looms. Republican front-runner Donald Trump is the most notable example, but others in both parties have wielded a sharp tongue as well. Some people love what they hear. Others abhor it.

We'll be hearing it right up until November, when a president-elect is chosen. Two months later, Obama will be out and a new commander in chief will take his place.

How much will change depends on who is elected. But one thing appears certain. Another lightning rod will be president. It's the new norm, and there probably will never be another who won't fit into this category.