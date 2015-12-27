What you said on social media this week

<strong>Hometown Tweets:</strong>

<strong>@DaelinNT714:</strong> They know how to have fun in Manteno

<strong>@sraek13:</strong> Kankakee has a snapchat geo tag. we made it

<strong>@trendsetter112:</strong> Lol I need somewhere to stay in momence, any takers?

<strong>@kenny_n_thejets:</strong> Yep, that's me ... so I guess that's cool. #lifeatolivet (with photo)

<strong>@chaydawg:</strong> It's 10 degrees warmer in Bourbonnais than it is in Arizona. .............. Bye

<strong>Facebook:</strong>

<strong>On Manteno kindergartners putting on Christmas program in honor of their late teacher:</strong>

<strong>Florence Ponzi:</strong> She would have been so happy to know this. Maybe she does.

<strong>On Pembroke schools receiving Apple technology:</strong>

<strong>Ryan Leggott:</strong> To the future photographer, movie maker, musican, I salute you; do your thing children

<strong>On WKCC's license being sold to WBEZ:</strong>

<strong>Mary Vogt:</strong> That station was amazing, it's really sad that it had to close down. frown emoticon