America must recognize war rages with ISIS

"<em>In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility—I welcome it."</em>

President John F. Kennedy made these remakes during his inaugural speech and went on to define the Cold War as a "long twilight struggle." That war, bloodless at times, fatal at others, lasted for more than 40 years until the collapse of the communist Soviet Union.

Kennedy's remarks are appropriate now as America — and the West — decide how to confront terrorism. It has been 14 years since the 9/11 attacks. The locations have shifted from Iraq and Afghanistan to Syria. The names of the opponents have changed from al-Qaeda to ISIS.

But the methodology of the conflict remains the same. We face terrorists, people who are willing to die in suicide attacks, as they did Friday night in a brazen series of attacks in Paris. They believe they have God on their side. How do you negotiate with such people? You can't.

On Friday, President Obama told the nation that ISIS had been "contained" but "not decapitated." In an earlier September speech, Obama had outlined our battle plan against ISIS. We basically will carry out air strikes. We will train and equip proxy forces to fight for us (and presumably for themselves). We will work to cut off ISIS' funding.

Now it may be that such a strategy is the correct long-term approach. It may work, given another decade. For right now, in the wake of at least 129 dead in Paris, it would appear to be not enough.

The Paris attacks show an opponent who is calculating. They picked a major Western capital. They picked a major soccer game and a rock concert. Why? Because that means major media exposure.

And officials reacted just the way terrorists wanted. Parisians were encouraged to stay at home. That's common sense, and many would do that anyway. The French took a decidedly more aggressive stance when they launched air strikes on Raqqa, Syria, on Sunday, but ISIS expected the attacks and evacuated key facilities.

This much is clear. We may not perceive that we are in a war with ISIS. No one likes war. And while Americans are more supportive of the military than they have been in years, as a whole we are not following world politics very closely.

But ISIS clearly envisions themselves as being in a war with us. That war is likely to continue until we make it clear that we will not be intimidated and that they are not going to win.