Come Saturday, it's OK to cheer for BBCHS and Mac

They have been staunch rivals for decades, but if there was ever a time for differences to be put aside, and mutual support to be shown, it's now.

We're talking about the football programs at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. They are the two remaining area teams left alive in the Illinois High School Association playoffs, and on Saturday, they will play their next games just a short distance and a few hours apart.

McNamara will face Byron in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs at 1 p.m. on the school's Brookmont Boulevard campus in Kankakee. At 5 p.m., Bradley-Bourbonnais will play a Class 7A quarterfinal game against Niles North at its North Street campus in Bradley.

The forecast calls for a sunny day with a high temperature in the middle 50s, and with Old Man Winter lurking just around the corner, what better way to spend a fall day than to attend both games? And, if you're a fan of area football in general, it is fitting to cheer for the home team in both cases.

You also might be witnessing something special in each circumstance. Longtime observers have deemed the current McNamara team to be among the best the school has fielded in recent years, and the Fightin' Irish seem to have a legitimate chance to return to the state championship game for the first time since 1998. McNamara has won four state titles overall. Could a fifth be in the making?

Bradley-Bourbonnais has advanced to the state quarterfinals for only the second time in school history, with the first coming in 1991. A win Saturday would put the Boilermakers in uncharted territory, but with a veteran team, which already has posted impressive playoff wins over Glenbrook North and Geneva, it appears this group is prepared to go where no other group of Boilers has ever been.

One place neither the Irish or Boilermakers have been to in a number of years is the opposite school to play a game. The rivalry has been dormant for awhile.

But they did play each other in 1990, when the BBCHS team marched, in full uniform, south down Center Street and arrived at the Mac field en masse for the game. The sophomore contest was going on at the time the Boilermakers walked up, hand-in-hand, on the Irish campus, and all in attendance turned their attention away from the field and toward the impressive site of the visiting team arriving in such a unique way.

Another impressive show is possible on Saturday, and it's really easy to achieve. Just make a day of watching the games, and you can help put forth an admirable display of community unity at the same time. It doesn't happen often, but it's OK to be both a Boilermaker and Irish fan this weekend.