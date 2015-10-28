Treatment best way to reduce prison count

Beginning Friday, the federal government is set to release about 5,500 prisoners previously convicted for a variety of drug-related crimes.

No set of statistics on their specific crimes seemed to make the news, but many, it seems, were crack cocaine users who originally were sentenced more severely than those convicted of using powder cocaine.

So it seems to be a step toward justice. Stories also pointed out that sometimes, just incarcerating someone helps train them for a life of crime. After years of increasing incarceration (and decreasing crime rates), the pendulum now is swinging toward an era of greater forgiveness and understanding.

At almost the same time the prisoner release was announced, state Sen. Donne Trotter, who represents part of northern Kankakee County, called attention to media reports that Illinois had 74 heroin overdoes in 72 hours in early October. Trotter called for more funding for treatment and addiction services.

This is the dilemma with drug policy. How do you release prisoners, yet keep the message intact that drugs are debilitating? What is the middle ground between jail time and walking the streets as if nothing has happened? What is the middle ground between this really is not a problem and carrying away a corpse?

That middle ground is treatment. The aim of our policy, ought to be, as much as we can make it, an America that is clean and sober.

There is a sort of myth that drug use is a victimless crime — that there only person affected is the user. You only have to listen to the graduation speeches at Kankakee County Drug Court throughout the years to realize that drug use often, frequently, usually, drags a whole family down. Even in the odd case of a single person, there is the frightening moment when the realization dawns that years have been zapped away.

Likewise, if you attend drug court, you will hear story after story about people who moved from marijuana, to cocaine, to heroin, to LSD. In some, the drugs are interchangeable, experimental. There are some of us who can do something or one thing and stop. There are others, who do something and can't stop without help.

So, the plea here is simple. We do not necessarily want to incarcerate more. But, we do want to cure more. Those that have been released, we hope they have been referred to counseling and Narcotics Anonymous. It may be that most drug users do not deserve a criminal record. What society deserves, and they deserve, is a life redeemed.

Whatever money is saved on fewer jail cells ought to be poured into better drug treatment. And when a drug user is identified they need to be pushed toward drug treatment, for their sake, for all our sakes.