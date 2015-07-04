What you said on social media this week

<strong>Hometown Tweets:</strong>

<strong>@skyhall30:</strong> don't speed on i57 around manteno. state police out and about!

<strong>@futbolkev23</strong>: Anyone famous from Manteno ???

<strong>@jesyoucan:</strong> What a fun trip to Kankakee for the open mic hosted by @maggiontheradio! Thanks for Being amazing!

<strong>@SMACKHighIL:</strong> "Herscher can't handle Mac in the playoffs"

<strong>@itshaileyxx:</strong> I kept wondering why my Twitter is so boring but then I realized its like 2 in Momence

<strong>@MoreOrLess9</strong>: My dad yells at me for going 30 through Woodland, but he goes 70 in Watseka..

<strong>Facebook:</strong>

<strong>On local state workers planning to stay on job despite unbalanced budget:</strong>

<strong>Jessica Kraus:</strong> It will all get figured out. They always do this as a scare tactic.

<strong>On Coal City firefighters helping others before taking care of tornado damaged station:</strong>

<strong>Shawna Taylor:</strong> They are firemen. This is what the do....always put others lives and needs ahead of their own. True HEROS!

<strong>On the closing of the 126-year-old United Methodist church in Thawville:</strong>

<strong>Jeanie Ninna Marie Darr:</strong> How sad!! Lots of history there I bet.

<strong>Speak out</strong>

I'm so glad that hockey is over. I'm tired of that doop doo dee boop song. It's just stupid.

I tell you the garbage fees in Kankakee are ridiculous, I'm a widow and they charge $68 for your sewer and trash. What the heck! We need someone else to run this. Let's get Nina out.

Donald Trump announced his run for the presidency, Everyone thinks it's a joke. The real joke is that millionaire egomaniac that got elected in Illinois. That's the joke.

This for the person who complained about working long overtime at CSL Behering. You can just go and work at McDonald's or maybe two or more jobs to make ends meet. You big cry baby!

The new contract with the School District 111 is a bad deal for the taxpayers, they already are contributing to the teachers retirement fund.

I watched live when Donald Trump announce his candidacy for president. His candor was so refreshing. I'm tired of bland mediocre candidates who put political correctness ahead of the truth. I hope Trump wins!

This is for the comment in Speak out about the Bourbonnais Library. I quit going to the Bradley Library because when you go in and make copies they stand there and want to read your stuff. It's private. That's really rude!

This is is about the guy who won the $10 million. I know the guy, I worked with him. He's a good guy. I think the guy who said things bad about him was just jealous.

BBCHS's new educational policies sounds very philosophical, very high level. Let's not let the kids compete. Don't reward anyone for being a valedictorian. Let's not rank them in class. Just tell the colleges they are all good. I wonder if they are going to have the same in their athletics program?

It's after midnight and storms are still moving in our area, and I can''t say enough good things about WGN and the coverage they're giving us. I checked the weather channel and they don't have any thing. Kudos to WGN.

The superintendent of the park wants to know if the people have common sense by going into the park and fishing in that deep water. Mr. Collins, they've been doing that for years. Tell me the difference of wading in the park water or out in the river. If you have'n't noticed, they are out there often, close to the dam without any problem. When it floods they'll be out there with a six pack. No harm done. Yeah, they have common sense.

Who said politics doesn't influence people's decisions on some things? Have you ever heard, the rich get richer and the poor get poorer? In this day and age, people are taking it on the chin. People who deserve breaks are the ones that actually work and need a break.