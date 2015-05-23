What you said on social media this week

<strong>Hometown Tweets:</strong>

<strong>@austinphobia:</strong> stranded in manteno...branded a fool...repaired two times now...engine still wont cool...

<strong>@ConsumingLipids:</strong> @vanillaice come to my garage when you come to Kankakee I want to hang out with you and play ninja turtles

<strong>@moralesluke132:</strong> Herscher is a chill-free zone

<strong>@destiny_oconnor:</strong> I love/hate peotone

<strong>Facebook:</strong>

<strong>On Rodney Alford losing contract with Riverside Medical Center:</strong>

<strong>Teresa Pfeiffer:</strong> Again physician contracts are not renewed frequently by either parties request. If this wasn't on the front page it would not be any different than the rest. Great physicians choose to leave the area or state for more money but the state or county isn't as easy to point a finger at. Everything is not always as it appears.

<strong>Elizabeth Hernández-Colón:</strong> He has been a huge blessing to this community and communities abroad. He loves what he does and does it with a passion. I'm saddened by such decisions.

<strong>On the new Hopkins Park mayor saying a vote approving a building permit for a food pantry never occurred and that meeting minutes are in error:</strong>

<strong>Katie Marie:</strong> What did I even just read? Smh at this nonsense. I'm not sure what the mayor's agenda is, but it doesn't sound on the up and up.

<strong>On KCC coach Dennis Clark and his softball team taking home a national championship:</strong>

<strong>Terry Long:</strong> Congrats to one of most deserving people in the world!! Nice work Coach!!!

<strong>Speakout:</strong>

The attention-getter that was breastfeeding in Wilmington got the manager in hot water. The people that were eating and told the manager they didn't want to see what what you were showing. It wasn't the manager's fault that he asked you to cover up. If you would have covered up in the first place nothing would have been said. My daughter breastfed her children, she said she would not like to be showing herself like this woman. You made a mountain out of a mole hill.

It seems everywhere you turn around the kids have off for something. I should have been a teacher. Look how many days I would have off.

Everyone should stand up and protest over the wind generator farms coming to northern Ford County. These things are dangerous to people's health and to the environment, and they don't last as long as they say they do. It'a proven fact. Let's all stand together and protest this. The only ones who won't are the farmers for the short term, duh!