Are we in a new Cold War?

Many, if not most of us, will remember the Cold War. For those younger readers, Wikipedia.com has a decent explanation of what constituted the Cold War from 1947 to 1991. It is a good read. It's about "the state of political and military tension after World War II between powers in the Western Bloc and powers in the Eastern Bloc."

The Soviet Union lost the Cold War for a number of reasons, but probably the most important factor was that the Soviets spent more than 25 percent of their gross national product on the military budget in an arms race they could not win against America's economic might.

This military overspending on the arms race caused drastic shortages in consumer goods across the board in the Soviet Union. When President Reagan came into office he increased U.S. military spending from 5.2 percent to 6.5 percent, which eventually led to Gorbachev's reforms of the broken Soviet economic and communal systems. The reforms were followed by a chain reaction of political events in the Soviet satellites in Eastern Europe until the Berlin Wall came down, and the Warsaw Treaty Organization nations disbanded, leaving an economically defeated Russian Federation that we see today.

At the current time we have left the détente of the last two decades far behind. President Putin and President Obama have not gotten along very well after the U.S. and some of its' NATO allies placed a series of sanctions on Russia for its invasions of Crimea and Eastern Ukraine. The Russians retaliated by responding with sanctions against a number of countries, including a total ban on food imports from the EU, United States, Norway, Canada and Australia, as well as through a series of military provocations in the air space of other nations and in the sea space as well, while speeding up its weapons modernization efforts, and diplomatically taking virtually all international positions opposite to our own.

Snubs, provocative rhetoric and actions, which are not designed for cooperation, now seem to be the icy norm between our two countries. Both sides are creating tensions which lead to conflict of some kind. Hopefully proxy wars are off the table. Do these retaliatory and provocative steps by both Russia and the U.S. mean we have entered into a new Cold War?

Putin, Obama, and Red China's President Xi Jinping all say we are not in a new Cold War environment. But recent actions taken by the U.S., NATO and the Russian Federation look like a new Cold War to me. Gorbachev is the only player out there who firmly says we are on the brink of a new cold war. He ought to know.

Consider these warlike strategic moves: the Baltic States have requested permanent stationing of U.S. troops in their countries. President Obama is sending a reinforced brigade to be stationed primarily in Eastern Europe. Putin says he "hopes" that a new Cold War will not break out over the Ukraine or military missteps by NATO. That doesn't sound too good. We are experiencing the lowest ebb in bi-lateral relations with Russia in 25 years. We are taking what Russia calls provocative steps in stationing men and material in Eastern Europe. Why? Because we and our NATO allies don't trust Putin's motives for invading former satellite eastern bloc states. When and where will he stop? Our sanctions and those of our "friends" in Europe and other countries are causing the Russian ruble and the Russian economy to suffer. We are in a new Cold War all right. Let the propaganda begin. I hope we know what we are doing because we don't have a Ronald Reagan running things this time around.