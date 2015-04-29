Boomers not obligated to support adult children

The American Dream can really be broken down into components.

The first parts come earlier in life. They include the desire to earn a good education, find an attractive job, get married, buy a home and raise a family.

In the twilight years, the desire to retire and spend the rest of your days living a life of relative ease becomes the primary goal. Of course, this is only possible if you have achieved financial security.

That's why the final phase of the dream is becoming a nightmare for too many baby boomers. What's more they are putting themselves into that position willingly. Their motivation is certainly admirable, but it is becoming apparent it also is somewhat misguided.

What exactly are they doing? Providing financial support to their adult children at levels previously unseen.

Bloomberg Businessweek magazine ran a piece on the issue last month which took a rather blunt approach. The headline read "Your kids are ruining your retirement'' and the story offered plenty of evidence to back it up.

A July 2014 survey by American Consumer Credit Counseling, a Boston nonprofit, found that a higher proportion of U.S. households (1 in 3) provide financial assistance to adult children than support for elderly parents (1 in 5).

More than a third of adult millennials receive regular financial support from their parents, and 1 in 5 still live at home and don't pay rent or expenses, according to a November 2014 survey by Bank of America.

It isn't just the unemployed or the low-paid who are needy. The poll, which had 1,000 respondents between the ages of 18 and 34, found that among those earning more than $75,000 per year, 25 percent had their parents pay for groceries at some point and 21 percent got money for clothing.

It's a trend most people nearing retirement can't sustain. Consider that couples ages 55 to 64 had just $111,000 in savings for retirement in 2013 (the median balance in 401(k) and IRA plans), according to the Federal Reserve's most recent Survey of Consumer Finances.

With life expectancy rates consistently increasing, this doesn't bode well for someone who retires at age 65 but lives well into their 80s or 90s. Do you think it's possible to get by on $4,000 per year? That's what these people potentially face.

How can they avoid the poor farm as their age advances? It can be done by facing up to a hard reality and making an understandably difficult choice. That choice is to tell their adult kids "no'' when they approach with their hand held out.

This would likely cause hard feelings and a lingering sense of guilt. But the alternative can be far worse and not at all fair. If you have worked hard and led an honest life you deserve a certain level of comfort as you approach the end of the line.

Ultimately, this is what you owe your kids. An upbringing in a caring, nurturing home. Access to primary and higher education at a level you can reasonably afford to provide. Moral and emotional support for all their days, whether they be children or adults.

But you really don't owe them a steady stream of cash, especially when it jeopardizes your own financial state. There is a time you should put your kids' needs before your own, but it also should include an expiration date. It's reasonable to match the expiration date with entry into adulthood.