Editorial: Talk of racial differences needs to happen

"Let's have an honest conversation about race."

That was the headline in the most recent Weekend Edition. Agreed.

There are overpowering reasons why this discussion should be held. But there is also, as we will explore, an overwhelming reason why this won't happen any time soon.

The reality is that, in America, race still defines us — and how we think of ourselves. The author of this piece implied throughout the difference between African-Americans and the rest of America. But we draw stereotypes over many races and ethnic groups. Good or bad, society paints groups with a broad, often insensitive, unfair brush.

But to be African-American in this country, still, a century and a half after the Civil War and half a century after the Civil Rights Movement, is to face barriers. African-Americans today face more poverty than the rest of the population. They are incarcerated at higher rates. Schools are no longer "separate but equal," but schools in inner cities with minority student bodies remain a disaster needing an overhaul.

Whether all the social programs created by the War on Poverty have helped or hurt needs to be part of the discussion. There is a line, often hard to discern, between empowering someone to improve and enabling someone to remain in poverty.

But here's why you can't talk about race or ethnicity in America. We pride ourselves on free speech, but the brutal reality is a single bad comment or joke about race can mean the end of one's political or public career. You can Google up a list of persons, once prominent in American life, who have been relegated to the trash heap because they said something insensitive.

We do not defend insensitivity. If you are selling a product and your spokesperson offends part of the audience, you are well within your rights — and common sense — to dump him or her.

But this is one area of life where the playing field is not level, not even close to being level. One can make fun of Mormons and sell tickets on Broadway. Plays routinely poke fund at Roman Catholic nuns. How many of us have laughed at movies or plays that stereotype Greek or Italian weddings?

You can be an African-American comic and do a funny set about the differences between white families and black families when it comes to caring for dogs. If a white comic does the same thing, the inner response of the audience would be to cringe.

It would be much better to arrive at a point in which all jokes about race and ethnic background were thought to be a bad taste, but we are a long, long way from that.

Meanwhile, while we continue to have the perception that a single stupid remark about race has repercussions, the tendency for most of us will be to say nothing at all.

That's not right, of course. We desperately need to talk. But it's not going to happen anytime soon.