What you said on social media this week

<strong>Manteno High School students begin painting a mural on the wall of the flower shop at First and Main streets:</strong>

<strong>Visuwall Thought</strong>: It's an exciting time for the arts in Kankakee County!

<strong>On the Kankakee County Board voting against reinstating a moratorium on solid waste proposals:</strong>

<strong>Steve Washack:</strong> Garbage is a steady revenue stream, turn down hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars? Before land and lakes landfill in Dalton was capped it was 19% of their total revenue. It was set to expand but cook county quickly passed a bill to prevent it.

<strong>Patrick Wilder:</strong> You people do realize that we are talking about dumping garbage into our farm land right?

<strong>On the state standing to earn $1 billion if 95 percent of students take standardized test:</strong>

<strong>Michelle Burkhart McChristy:</strong> I will be opting my children out in May.

Some of the grocery stores in Kankakee County have stopped selling farm fresh eggs in their stores and are selling warehouse eggs instead. So much for using the Kankakee County products.

It would be nice to go to a nice restaurant and not hear somebody blabbing on their cellphone. They speak as loud as they can. What ever happened to private phone calls?

What ever happened to majority rules in this country? The world was a better place when we had that. It even works in the animal world.

In the White Sox opening game Hawk Harrelson was elated when Jeff Samardzija hit the second batter and that he had hit him on purpose. Hawk said that's the way it should be played. I'm glad to see that and we hit two of theirs. Steve Stone said that Kansas City hit one of ours. Hawk said, "That's good two for one." It will be interesting to see what happens.

Bradley's no burning ordinance is a joke if it's anything. You can burn anything you want at any time as long as it's in a burn barrel. No matter if it's smelly or smokey. It's ridiculous.

OK, pay attention! Speakout is as important to Kankakee newspaper readers as Dear Abby is to her audience. Do you see the correlation there?

I'd like to talk about them dogs. Why wasn't that taken care of a long time ago? ... What's the matter of the State of Illnois?

I was watching the coverage on the TV of the the Masters golf tournament. Why are these announcers talking about Tiger like he's still relevant in the game of golf? The guy hasn't won a major tournament in eight years. There are 200 professionals golfers in the world better than Tiger Woods. Talk about the guys that are winning.

I know about zero tolerance in schools, but school officials should use common sense. They should take into consideration a child who has never been in trouble and maintains good grades and finally retaliates with words only and no violence after being bullied all year. Funny, nothing happens to the bully but only the one that gets severely and unjustly punished.