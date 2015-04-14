Phil Angelo: Lincoln's achievements stand the test of time

Of all Americans, it is Abraham Lincoln that appears on our most common coin — the penny.

Lincoln has been minted onto the cent since 1909, the centennial of his birth. He was the first actual person, as opposed to a symbol like "Liberty," to appear on a regularly-circulated United States coin. Quite an honor.

It was 150 years ago today, April 15, 1865, when Lincoln died early in the morning. He had been shot the evening before while attending the play "Our American Cousin." John Wilkes Booth walked up the theater stairs, entered the President's box and shot him in the back of the head. Those were the days before the Secret Service.

The assassination was a huge shock. It was the first Presidential assassination, though two others (James A. Garfield and William McKinley) would follow in the next 36 years, making it three within the lifetime of many Americans. Lincoln's funeral train embarked on a two-week 1,700 mile trip, passing through Wilmington, Braceville, Gardner and Dwight.

Lincoln's birthday, Feb. 12, has never been an official federal holiday. Now it is merged into the blob-like Presidents Day, the third Monday in February. Only six states, Illinois and Indiana among them, actually mark Lincoln's Birthday as an official holiday. None of those states are in the old South. Today's Lincoln's achievements are forgotten, or blurred, at a time when interest in actual and factual history has declined.

Alvin Felzenberg rated American presidents in a book titled, "The Leaders We Deserved." He compared all in character, vision, competence, economic policy, foreign policy and "extending liberty." Lincoln was atop his list. Washington a close second.

Lincoln was a complex and tragic man. He comes down in history as a great speaker, but he had a high-pitched voice. He was the devoted husband of a difficult wife. He outlived two of his sons and was overcome with grief. Celebrated as a poor man, he was really a successful railroad attorney.

As a manager of men, he ruthlessly demanded results. He changed commanders on the Eastern Front seven times in four years. Told John Pope was a braggart and a liar, Lincoln said he knew of no reason why a braggart and a liar couldn't win a battle. Told Joe Hooker dreamed of being a dictator, Lincoln wrote Hooker a letter saying he would risk the dictatorship if only Hooker would win. Told Ulysses Grant was a drinker, Lincoln offered to send Grant's whiskey to other generals.

During the midst of our bloodiest war, Lincoln passed the National Banking Act, establishing a national currency. The Union established an income tax and a higher tariff to pay for the war. The South, by contrast, used borrowed bonds. The Confederate economy, ruined by inflation, collapsed. By 1864, the Northern economy was booming.

Lincoln passed the Homestead Act, opening up the West to settlement. He passed the Pacific Railway Act, which would tie the nation's railroads together. The Morrill Land Grant Act created a stream of funding for the great state universities, the University of Illinois, indeed, all the Big 10 public universities, owe a debt to Abraham Lincoln. Had he done nothing else, these would make him as a great man.

He ended slavery and preserved the Union, two goals he saw as intertwined. Our most eloquent president put it this way in his second inaugural.

"Yet, if God wills that it continue until all the wealth piled by the bondsman's two hundred and fifty years of unrequited toil shall be sunk, and until every drop of blood drawn with the lash shall be paid by another drawn with the sword, as was said three thousand years ago, so still it must be said 'the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.'"

When Lincoln died, Secretary of War Edwin Stanton said:

"Now he belongs to the ages."

Some thought he said:

"Now he belongs to the angels."

True either way.