Editorial: Crime and punishment

Can Illinois reduce the number of people in its prison without a threat to public safety?

Gov. Bruce Rauner's 28-member commission to study criminal justice and sentence issues is beginning its work with a lofty goal — figuring out how to reduce the state's prison population by 25 percent over the next 10 years.

But even that isn't enough for some critics of the state's criminal justice system. Jennifer Vollen-Katz, who's with the Chicago-based John Howard Association, said her organization would "rather it be 50 percent in five years."

Those interests are understandable. It has been a fact of life in Illinois for several decades that, even though new prisons have been built, there are more people in the state's prisons than there is room to hold them. More than 45,000 inmates are being held in space designed for 33,000, and they cost taxpayers well over a $1 billion per year.

The presence of that distracting reality explains why Rauner's commission members need to keep their eyes on the ball — the real challenge is policy, not prison population. Get the policy right, and the population problem can be reduced safely.

Most people already know how to reduce the prison population — just open the cell doors and let people go. That may sound ludicrous, but it's happened time and again during the past 40 years in Illinois — with disastrous results. It most recently occurred during former Gov. Pat Quinn's administration, when prison population pressures resulted in an ill-advised policy in which incoming inmates, some convicted of violent crimes, were released from prison soon after they arrived.

The commission is charged with conducting a broad-based examination of a wide variety of complicated issues and making recommendations for improving the status quo. It is composed of legislators, judges and prosecutors as well as representatives from the defense bar and experts on the problem posed by illegal drugs. University of Illinois law Professor Andrew Leipold is among the academics who is participating.

That broad-based expertise is necessary because prison problems are affected by a variety of factors, including family disintegration, shortcomings in public education, economic hardship, gang culture, mental illness and illegal drugs. Every social pathology one can imagine is bound up inextricably in the criminal justice system.

Conventional wisdom these days is that our drug laws are too harsh and too many drug offenders are being sentenced to prison for too long. There is merit to that assertion. But people need to remember that few criminal defendants are sentenced to state prison for possession of small amounts of illegal drugs intended for personal use or as a consequence of their first offense.

Mostly, prison inmates are repeat offenders or individuals who have been convicted of violent offense.

As prison populations have increased across the country, crime rates have decreased. Some contend that prison populations should fall as crime rates decrease.

But the more realistic view is that crime rates fall as prison population increases because those who are imprisoned would be committing more crimes if they were on the outside. The recidivism rates would appear to confirm that latter view.

The commission is scheduled to submit an initial report of its findings on July 1 and a final version by Dec. 31. If it comes up with good answers to challenging problems, legislators in 49 other states will be asking for copies.