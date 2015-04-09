Editorial: Economic future lies in the hands of small business

One of the unexpected hits on television these days is "Shark Tank."

"Shark Tank" is an ABC reality series based on an idea that originated in Japan. Budding inventors and entrepreneurs appear before a panel of multi-millionaires, who decide whether to invest in the product.

Of course, whether they invest, the product gets a plug on national television, which is not bad for anyone. There was Happy Paws, a gimmick that allowed parents to post fake reindeer prints at Christmas. ICPooch uses a computer to dispense treats to your dog when you're away. One inventor turned shotgun shells into fishing bobbers. Table Jack was designed to stop wobbly restaurant tables. There was even a combination alarm clock-bacon fryer.

The show now is so popular that a spinoff, "Beyond the Tank," is planned.

The show is American cornpone. Similar to much of reality television, some of the contestants are admirable people. Others seem to have arrived from another planet, without the powers and abilities of Superman.

But it rings absolutely true in this sense. As the economy continues to recover, more and more of the economic future will lie in the hands of small business. Whatever lies ahead, the path to economic security may well depend on working for yourself, rather than working for others.

Kankakee County mirrors that trend with its fourth annual Enterprise U. There are no celebrities present, but budding prospective businesses will compete for a chance to win a package that includes some start-up capital, office space and business and professional services. So far, 19 persons are working on their business plans.

How important is small business? Some estimates says two-thirds of all new jobs are created by small business. There are various definitions of what constitutes a small business. The government accepts a firm with as many as 500 employees as small. The Washington Post, though, says that the average small business constitutes 20 employees with annual sales of $2 million. The small business could be your dentist, your attorney or your accountant. It could be a locally-owned restaurant, a franchise or your lawn service.

What should be emphasized here is the idea that small business is not easy. According to the Post, half of all new small business jobs vanish in five years. It's tough to start, tough to stay. That's why programs like EnterpriseU are important.

Business has been a sort of whipping boy in recent years. When they talk about "taxing the rich," many of the hard-working small business owners would fall in that category. Moreover, profit margins can be small. It only takes a few more taxes or a few more fees or a few more regulations to push a new business into bankruptcy.

Celebrate small business. Small business skills need more emphasis in our educational system. And if you get a chance, purchasing a product made by local small business just might come back to create a local job.