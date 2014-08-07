Editorial: 'Second chance' should not infringe employer rights

People deserve second chances.

If not for a mulligan here and there on the golf course of life, a lot of people would never make it to the clubhouse.

It's tough being in a position of having a past transgression linger for years. Sometimes it's a matter of youthful indiscretion that clouds adulthood. The newspaper pages are filled almost daily with stories about criminal acts that haunt people much longer than they should because of the agelessness of the Internet and a quick Google search.

We imagine it is beyond frustrating for a person to serve time only to have application after application rejected because of one standard checkbox: "Have you ever been convicted of a felony?"

Punishment is one thing. A judge or a jury says "guilty" and decides how a convict is going to make amends for a crime. Usually, that's through prison time.

Then there's accountability, which runs parallel to punishment but is slightly different. Accountability is the societal reckoning that results from an action and the obligation to show change as to avoid recurrence.

It's that accountability that seems to be swiped away with the signing of a new law in Illinois that prohibits employers from doing background criminal checks on potential employees until after the interview process.

That means private businesses no longer can have questions about convictions or criminal problems on their applications, even though most have explained that such convictions do not necessarily disqualify someone from employment. Some exceptions apply, such as jobs in the medical, security and construction fields.

"Everyone deserves a second chance when it comes to getting a job," Gov. Pat Quinn said when he signed The Job Opportunities for Qualified Applicants Act into law recently.

The state already has added to the burden of employers trying to protect themselves and their livelihoods by automatically erasing some less-serious juvenile crimes and adding to the types of felonies that can be legally sealed from view.

The purpose of a job application is to serve as a preliminary screening tool. There are times when a past conviction raises a whole additional set of issues that warrant open discussion with an applicant. For example, someone whose past includes serving time for money laundering might have little chance of getting a position with a bank. Disclosing that on an application allows a business owner to know there must be some resolution and use the interview process for that purpose if the person's strengths and skill sets would otherwise be useful.

Waiting until the interview takes place to find out such significant details of a person's history will create more burden and cost on the business owner and, frankly, probably cause those who do the hiring to just move on to the next person. That in itself could do more harm than intended.

Eliminating a checkbox will do nothing to change mindsets. But it will take away the rights of businesses to establish their own hiring guidelines based on what they know is best for their company.