What you said this week on social media

<strong>On the return of the Chicago Bears (Wednesday, July 23):</strong>

Sue Goselin Rayman: Go Packers!!!

Tiffany Anderson: One of the worst things that happen around here.

Larry Lunsford: Man, you people are so negative. The Bears bring great revenue to the local businesses. Talk about some Debbie Downers. Wow!

<strong>On judges saying they would rather see the sales tax hike go toward public safety over a new court house (Thursday, July 24):</strong>

Rick Tippie: I for one, agree with Judge Erickson. A PROPERLY trained police force coupled with effective diversion programs for at risk individuals would ease the already bloated prison population, and in the long run save money. It is very elementary. It costs more to incarcerate than educate and supervise offenders in their own community.

Jay Packwood: Cool, a quick vote NO should solve this dilemma. Both are a waste

Ken Wood: More cops, less lawyers. There's room at the old K-Mart.

<strong>On John Oates, of Hall & Oates, spending time on his in-laws' Kankakee County farm (Friday, July 25):</strong>

Tina Massengill: That's awesome! Should try getting them for BBQ Fest or Merchant Street next year!

Jeff Pubentz: Ha! My Dad used to think the name of the band was "Hauling Oates."

<strong>On the photo Charles "Peanut" Tillman posted of tin-foil-cover, mattress-on-the-floor dorm room at ONU (Saturday, July 26):</strong>

Paige Clark Orwig: It's called "camp" for a reason ... not a vacation!

Tracey Peachey: I lived in these "conditions" for 2 years and survived lol! He can make it 2 weeks.

Devin Mulder: Olivet isn't going to lose the Bears. The Bears love coming there because of their no alcohol/tobacco/drug policy. Also, as explained in the article and as I said earlier he taped tinfoil to the windows instead of using the blinds that are there. The dorm rooms are clean and good. I lived there for 3 years until I graduated and there is nothing wrong with those dorm rooms. The Bears aren't going anywhere. It is a two-way agreement and both parties like it.

<strong>On technology and perceived effects on youth activity levels (Saturday, July 26):</strong>

MaryEllen B. Quinn-Williams: Yes. It is making them lazy.

Kati Rainbolt: It's not technology making our kids inactive, it's the people raising our kids. Notice I said people, and not parents.

<strong>On One Sixty Four North closing (Tuesday, July 29):</strong>

Kimberly Lehnus: Oh no, there goes the best Sunday brunch ever!

Notorious JTB: Amazing. Had nice write up from @philvettel last week. I guess people prefer chains.