Editorial: Stick to issues, leave comedy for less-serious things

There are times the race for Illinois governor has been amusing — few can deny the comedic value of the Bruce Rauner campaign's creation of Quinnochio or the Pat Quinn camp sending a man in a chicken suit to a Rauner speech.

It appears the creative well has dried, though, and now we're seeing tactics that don't belong in any campaign.

The low road was taken first by Democrats, who recently sent out a news release that had all appearances of coming from the Rauner campaign. But something seemed not quite right.

The news release said Rauner would "emerge from hiding" and talk about whether "clout" was used to get his daughter accepted into an exclusive Chicago high school after a few donations, despite first being turned down.

The next day, a news release claiming to be from Dick Durbin said the senator planned to call in Quinn to testify about a $55 million anti-violence program some have charged was an effort to gain votes in a tight 2010 race. It, too, seemed suspect, given that Durbin is a fellow Democrat and Quinn supporter.

Both are legitimate topics.

It turns out, though, that both were fake; the creation of grasping-for-straws campaign flaks. The pretend news releases were meant to be humorous — "a light-hearted attempt to let the press know where Mr. Rauner would be," the Democratic side said; a "tongue in cheek" attempt at getting attention said the Republicans.

The releases are, in Durbin's own words, "a new low."

If the candidates really want to get the attention of the media, a novel way to do it would be by discussing the issues instead of spinning their wheels lambasting the other party.

In Illinois, there are so many things that should be at the forefront of discussion among those who want to hold the state's highest office. Job creation, taxes, fiscal responsibility — these are just a few of the myriad concerns among voters.

If a political party really wants to get the attention of media — and through them, the people — start addressing the issues and leave the jokes to the comedians.