Green jobs might be a lot of hot air

Big news this week came from Kankakee Community College, where Gov. Pat Quinn announced a $5 million grant to build a new green jobs training center.

While we welcome any effort to create jobs, and qualified workers, our enthusiasm is tempered with caution.

Before we send our children off toward more student loan debt with the promise of above-average salaries constructing wind turbines or installing solar panels, we need more evidence that the future of job growth in the U.S. is in green technology.

After all, what we see is an exodus to places like North Dakota where an explosion of jobs, and very well-paying jobs at that, is in the "brown energy" industry of fossil fuels.

Don't get us wrong, we support renewable energy. We recognize that the earth cannot survive our enduring reliance on old energy sources, both for environmental and economic reasons.

And yes, we support government funding part of the switch.

What we are dubious of however is the insistence that renewable energy will create long-term job growth. Perhaps it will sustain bureaucratic jobs, but promising a generation of workers that wind turbines and solar panels will put their children through college seems unfair, at best.

Let's reduce our dependence on fossil fuels but let's do it while recognizing that the old manufacturing base that once bolstered communities like ours is not likely to be reinvigorated by this sector. Not even close.

Now how about we promote nanotechnology? People are only going to become more wired, and demand for smaller and faster pieces for our mobile devices is only set to grow.

That's something we can bet on.