Grimsley: This is the place to live

I must let you know all of my family and myself are fine after a scare on Sunday. I will not go into detail about what happened that day except to say, I learned just how lucky we are to live in Kankakee County.

Early in the morning, a serious problem hit home, and I needed help in a big way. To get this help, the first thing I had to do was call 911 for an ambulance. This sounds like a no-brainier for anyone, but you have to know even in America, not everyone has the ability to call 911. There are places and people that have no phone service every day. Then, there are many places that have no 911 to call, and they must call a local fire or police station to get help. I was a lucky one, we have a stable and fast phone service and a 911 system better that most that is equipped with trained personnel.

The next system I needed was an ambulance service that is both quick and trained. Here in Kankakee County, we have one of the finest systems in the state and we all should be grateful for the years and hard work it took to create such a great ambulance service.

The Aroma Park ambulance was out on another call, but a second system was called to fill in. Before the ambulance arrived, trained personnel were sent to my house to help.

The last thing we needed for a perfect storm was a place to go to find out what was causing the problem and how to correct it.

Here we are in a community that brags on not one, but two, wonderful hospitals. Each hospital have a specific niche in which they are experts in that one field of sickness or injury. The hospital we went to made us feel save and secure while we were there.

Again, I say to all of you: We are so lucky to be in an area that we can feel secure with our lives and injuries.