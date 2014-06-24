Editorial: At least an American is free

When wars end, they often end messily.

That especially is true in the modern era, where the rules of war (if there really are such things) get ignored; where it is uncertain at times where the enemy is; and where it is uncertain where the battlefield begins and ends.

Thus, President Barack Obama swapped five Taliban commanders to win the release of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl from Afghanistan. Details still are emerging, but it appears Bergdahl may have been less than an exemplary soldier. One man in his unit identified him as a deserter. Several Americans may have died trying to fruitlessly rescue a man who might not have wanted to be rescued.

In Obama's defense, one does not usually weigh the efficiency or morality of one's countrymen when seeking to free them. In every war, most POWs are heroes, but some collaborate.

At the end of the Vietnam War, the search for missing-in-action casualties in the jungles became a sort of national obsession. Where were are men? Later, President Jimmy Carter would pardon those Americans who had fled to other countries to avoid the draft. There is no draft now. One of the casualties of the Vietnam War was the idea that all Americans have a duty to serve. Now, only the willing sacrifice. Bergdahl, at least, put on the uniform.

At the end of the Civil War, thousands of freed northern POWs left prison; traveling up the Mississippi River, an estimated 1,800 former POWs died when the steamboat Sultana exploded.

Would that Obama had driven a better bargain? One of the people we talked with for the weekly poll made that point. Five Taliban commanders for one Army sergeant? During the Civil War, when there was a formal prisoner exchange, there was a table calculating how many sergeants were worth one general. But we live in an era that has little sense of history, but an immense sense of instant communication.

One does not know now how the war against terror will end. One would hope the long march of history comes down on the side of freedom. Yet, those who would rule others by threatening explosions and wielding automatic rifles instead of ballots show no signs of surrender.

If we had to adjudge the swap as a skirmish in the long fight, it looks like a setback. But for now, an American is free. At least rejoice for his family.