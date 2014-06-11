Editorial: A demolition means an opportunity

There was a time in Kankakee when the spot occupied by The Landing was popular.

The Landing is (or was) located on the west side of Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee, just north of the Kankakee River. For years, the spot was a Hardee's, a fast food franchise.

But fast food does not have to be bad food. Hardee's also was a good corporate citizen, known for donating and participating in charities. Longtimers will remember a plastic hound dog that sat on the counter. Change put in the dog benefited a local animal shelter.

Hardee's later was replaced by The Landing, a bar and grill. The Landing has been closed for three years. Now it will be torn down, along with the Pic-A-Pet location on the other side of Schuyler. Pic-A-Pet also was a longtime business. We point out here that businesses do change over time. There is a sort of national thinking that they don't change, that you can just do whatever you want to them and tax them to death. Let us repeat. Times change and businesses change, too.

It is regrettable, but necessary that some properties have to be demolished. Yet, no community ever demolished its way to prosperity. When something vanishes, it is in the best interest of all the remaining taxpayers to see something go up on the location.

Indeed, we will know that times are much better in Kankakee, when there are more construction stories to write about — and fewer demolition ones.

Which brings us to the next logical question: What could, or should, go up on The Landing site?

Let us throw in a suggestion. For some time, the River Valley Metro bus system has floated the idea of a high-speed bus mass transit. You could build a bus depot, a spot where potential riders, were sheltered from the elements. The buses, in turn, would use special lanes on existing roads, and coordinated traffic lights, to make it to Chicago, or at least, Chicago connections. Having taken both the bus commuter run to the Metra train station and the us to Midway Airport, let us say we have been favorably impressed. Fares are low. Service is good.

Our view for years has been that improved transit connections are one of the ways out of our economic dilemma. It can move people to jobs. When those commuters return to Kankakee at the end of the day with money in their pockets, it betokens good things — for the housing market, and for all retail businesses.

Manteno recently invested, wisely, we think, in an upgrade of its bus center. Kankakee should follow suit in an even bigger way.