Editorial: Does a new Cold War loom?

It now has been 30 years since Ronald Reagan's last election in 1984. That means that no one younger than today's age of 48 ever voted for him.

Thus, when someone takes the political podium to lecture about Reagan to today's young people, it is a moment of history. One might as well be talking about Nelson Rockefeller, Barry Goldwater or Wendell Willkie.

It also was the mark of Reagan that he solved two problems so thoroughly that we can scarce imagine them today. When Reagan took office one had to borrow money at 14-15-16 percent to buy a house — if — IF someone would lend you the money. Today, we talk about the difference in mortgage interest between 4 and 5 percent as if it was a great gulf. The entire conversation has changed, and Reagan changed it.

Then there was the collapse of the Soviet Union. In those days, every flash point in the world was a divide between the forces of freedom and those of communism. The possibility of nuclear Armageddon always loomed in the background.

Then the Soviets disintegrated, driven out of business by an arms race they could no longer afford and a population seeking change. After 45 years, America and capitalism won the Cold War.

It is a secondary myth today that America overspends on its military. In the 1960s, America spent about 10 percent of its gross domestic product on the armed forces. Today, the figure is four percent. The president who follows Barack Obama will inherit national security spending that is three percent of the nation's wealth. The U.S. Army is being slashed to 450,000 soldiers. That will be the smallest force since the days before Pearl Harbor.

When Obama declined to intervene in any serious manner in Ukraine, his decision mirrored two great realities. One, we don't want to be there. Two, we lack the forces anyway. The typical show-the-flag response in such matters is to have a joint military exercise, or ship the Ukrainians some weapons. The only thing we had to give, or wanted to give, were rations. This led to the crack that we were catering the invasion.

We tried economic sanctions, which quickly became a farce. The Russians cemented a trade alliance with China, pledging to sell them $400 billion in Siberian national gas. That will enrich Russia, fuel the Chinese consumer goods that we now buy and change the world balance of power.

We do not here advocate intervention. But we do need to consider changing course. Our conventional forces need a boost. A generation after winning the Cold War, we now stand in danger of a new conflict. What once was won, now can be lost. We cannot seem to imagine a world with a constant nuclear threat. It may, sadly, return.