Barnes & Nobles events

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar" – Wednesday, June 4, at 11 a.m., the Bourbonnais Barnes & Noble will celebrate reading via a free event for children ages 3 to 5 featuring "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," by author/illustrator Eric Carle.

"Mighty Dads" (Father's Day Storytime) – Saturday, June 14, at 11 a.m., Bourbonnais will host a free Storytime for children ages 3 to 5 featuring "Mighty Dads," from New York Times bestselling author Joan Holub and Pete the Cat creator and illustrator James Dean.

"Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed" – Tuesday, June 24, at 11 a.m., children ages 4 to 8 will experience "Five Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed" by author and illustrator Eileen Christelow. ".

Barnes & Noble Storytimes are free and open to the public. Barnes & Noble Bourbonnais is located at Water Tower Plaza on Route 50. To discover more, visit the Barnes & Noble Store Locator.