Black Valor

Isaac Gaskins

So many men volunteered from Illinois during the Civil War that no draft was needed in the state.

Part of that patriotism was because of a regiment of African-American troops, known by a name that seems politically insensitive now but was correct then — the 29th U.S. Colored Infantry.

Illinois denied African-Americans basic rights in the years before the war, yet of 3,608 free African-American men in the state at the beginning of the war, the state was credited with sending 1,811 men to the front.

Some were escaped slaves. But Company C, recruited in Chicago, appears to have contained men from Kankakee County. One of them, Isaac Gaskins, was captured at the Battle of the Crater, July 30, 1864. Union miners had dug a tunnel underneath the Confederate lines and packed it with gunpowder. When it exploded, a division of African-American troops surged forward. A vicious Confederate counterattack decided the battle. A fourth of the 29th was killed, wounded or captured, including Gaskins. Imprisoned in Danville, Va., he was struck in the face with a rifle butt by a guard. He filed for a disability pension years after the war. Gaskins outlived two wives, dying in 1900.

Today, his comrades are a forgotten chapter of the war — the African-American men who fought to free the slaves — and gain their rights.

Dorie Miller

Dorie Miller is one of those heroes who you assumed might have earned the Medal of Honor. But he did not receive that decoration.

Miller's heroism has been portrayed in popular culture many times.

During the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor, Miller was a cook on the battleship West Virginia. When the Japanese torpedo- and dive-bombing assault began, Miller rushed to his combat post — an anti-aircraft gun, only to find it destroyed. But he found another weapon, a Browning .50 caliber machine gun, and fired it until the ammunition ran out.

Then Miller was credited was moving injured sailors through the oil and water of the quarterdeck "unquestionably saving the lives of a number of people who might otherwise have been lost."

Miller's exploits can be seen in the 1970 movie "Tora! Tora! Tora!" and in the 2001 "Pearl Harbor," where he was played by Cuba Gooding Jr.

Miller's real name was Doris, but a typo in a Pittsburgh newspaper called him Dorie and the mistake stuck. He is honored by either name. A wikipedia check shows four schools and two parks named for him. The Waco, Texas, YMCA is named for him, and he was honored with a stamp in 2010. The Navy named a frigate for him in 1973.

After Pearl Harbor, Miller was sent stateside on a tour to help sell war bonds. Assigned back to sea duty, he reported to the escort carrier Liscome Bay. The ship was sunk by a Japanese torpedo in 1943 and Miler was among more than 600 sailors presumed dead.

Miller's decoration for heroism at Pearl Harbor was the Navy Cross, which is significant enough. During the war, no African-American soldier or sailor received the Medal of Honor. This is in marked contract to the Civil war, where 25 black soldiers received the decoration. Eighteen African-Americans received the Medal of Honor for heroism in the wars against the Indians.

But in World War I, only one African-American received the medal and that was not given until 73 years after the incident. In 1997, following a review of the records, seven blacks received medals of honor for World War II actions. Six of those awards were posthumous.