Editorial: Keeping college costs in ine

Junior is marching toward high school graduation.

He has a vague idea that he wants to go to college, but no real profession in mind. He's done no real research, ether. What to do? What to do?

He sort of likes drawing, but has no aptitude for it, so he settles for the goal of becoming an art critic. He finds a college with a program, He gets admitted. He graduates in five years, degree in hand, with $60,000 in student loan debt. In Illinois, about two-thirds of all graduates leave with both a degree and an IOU. The average debt is $28,028, according to a report out of the University of Illinois.

Then our student/graduate finds that he cannot get a job is his field. The bottom dropped out of the critic market long ago. Nonprofits are squeezed by the economy, and journalism just isn't hiring. In this, too, our student is not alone. A Federal Reserve study showed that only 27.3 percent of college students wind up with a job in their major.

So our man becomes a barista at a coffee shop. He's making enough to keep body and soul together, but repayments on his loan are low and slow. In Illinois, there are 26,666 student loans in default.

So who pays the guy's loan? Who is responsible for his poor decision? Should we blame him? Should we blame the college who led him on, even though his job prospects were slim? Should we blame his high school for failing to inject reality into him in the first place?

Well, the trend now is to have the taxpayers make up the difference. A new plan is called "Pay It Forward." It's a clever name. A more accurate name would be "Taxpayer Drain." Under this plan, loan repayment is not based on what you borrowed, but rather on what you can afford to pay.

It takes no great economic light to figure out that this is not a long-term plan for stability. If you give everyone a BMW, but only ask them to pay based on a used Volkswagen, well, someone makes up the difference. That someone is you. It falls right in with the "it must be someone else's fault" mentality.

College is, of course, too expensive. From 1989, the average semester tuition at public schools, ballooned from $2,066 per semester to $9,452. We gripe about gasoline, but education is really the inflation leader.

Why is that? Well, colleges have expanded to capture all of that federal aid. Anyone can borrow, for any purpose. How do we get those students here? It is a never-ending cycle of expanded borrowing and spending.

Rewarding less-responsible decision-making only will exacerbate the program.

Instead, do this. One, aid should begin to be targeted on the basis of academic achievement. Two, colleges should begin to restrict enrollment in programs to match likely job prospects. In the same way colleges are being punished for poor graduation rates in athletic programs, they should be held accountable for job placement rates.

The idea is for colleges and students to get reasonable about job prospects before they borrow the $40,000.