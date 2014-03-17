Editorial: Prejudice still exists, but studying still helps

It is one of those chicken and egg arguments.

A recent study showed that Kankakee County residents have the ninth-lowest credit scores in the state. We are at 694, while the statewide average is 705.

At the same time, Kankakee County had the 16th-highest rate of instant payday loan vendors. There are eight such businesses here. The average per county is less than five, though we would imagine that Chicago skews the average up considerably.

Hmmm. Do we have lots of instant loan places because people lack the credit to go to a bank? Or, are people unable to go to a bank because they owe too much to instant loan places? Is it a problem of unemployment? Is it a problem of low wages? Is it a problem of financial literacy? Is it a bit of all of the above?

For years, Kankakee County had the same problem with wages. We would be low on the average wage scale. We also would be low on the rate of college graduation. Do we have low wages because we don't have enough education? Or do we have low wages because our local college graduates must go elsewhere to find jobs. Which is the chicken? Which is the egg?

We were more skeptical of the parts of the studies that dwelled on the "racial wealth gap."

Now, we will not say that discrimination does not exist and has not existed. There are a wealth of studies to the contrary. Tall people fare better in life. Good-looking people fare better in life. Why do so many congressmen look like game show hosts? And on.

But let us focus on what we can control, as opposed to wishing and hoping and blaming someone else.

Median incomes in the United States, by race and income amount to this, according to Census figures: Asian-American families, $68,636; white families, $57,009; Hispanic families, $39,005; African-American families, $33,321. This information has been charted for nearly 50 years. Figures for all groups have been improving, but two trends stand out. Hispanics and African-Americans were equal in 1995. Hispanics pulled ahead by 2000 and have stayed ahead. The one group showing sharp gains during the so-called Great Recession are Asians.

Now the income levels are pretty much reflective of educational achievement, again using Census figures. Among Asian-Americans born in this country, 48.3 percent have a college degree. Some 29.7 percent of whites born here have a college degree. The figure is 13.5 percent of Hispanics and 16.3 percent for African-Americans. Interestingly, immigrants in all groups, except for Hispanics, have higher degrees of educational achievement. Take two people living in Chicago. One was born in Peoria and one was born in Peru. The person from Peru is more likely to have a college degree.

Education, we repeat, is the key. Some 14.6 percent of people who dropped out of high school are unemployed, while only 2.5 percent of those with doctorates are unemployed. The college system today is far from perfect, but what your parents told you is still true: Hit the books to get ahead.

For sure, no one should be discriminated against. There are laws protecting us from racial and religious prejudice. But the world will not automatically decide to pay you more, give you a job and or improve your credit rating. Fate touches us all, but we all also can improve.