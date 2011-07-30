Dr. Kenneth Johnston - Lying steadily becoming a serious crime

Published in The Daily Journal print edition July 23, 2011

Last week the Casey Anthony trial in Florida led me to think about truth, lies, and our justice system, providing the seed for my column. The jury found "not guilty of murder" but guilty of lying to investigators. Lying is called a process crime involving obstruction of an investigation. This week the high profile trial of Roger Clemens ended on the second day. Clemens was on trial for lying.

Clemens' major league pitching career spanned 23 years from 1984-2007. He is in the all-time elite group in pitching stats -- wins, strikeouts and ERA -- winning a record 7 Cy Young awards. He was also known as an intimidating pitcher, not afraid to throw high, hard and inside, his name being up there near the top of "hit batsmen." He was a dominant force on the mound during the "steroid" years of Major League Baseball.

Baseball banned players' use of steroids in 1991 but did not implement serious testing procedures and penalties until 2005. Rumors of rampant steroid use were rife when in 1998 a bulked-up Mark McGwire and a bulked-up Sammy Sosa both broke the long standing home run record of Roger Maris. In 2001, a bulked-up Barry Bonds outdid McGwire.

In 2005, retired player Jose Canseco published a book. The title tells the story: "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant Roids, Smash Hits. How Baseball Got Big." Not only did Canseco admit personal steroid use, but he named names of a slew of other players that he said were users. The US Congress initiated hearings to investigate steroid drug use in major league baseball. Called before a congressional committee in 2008, Clemens denied under oath using steroids or HGH. The subsequent FBI investigation resulted in a federal indictment for perjury coming to trial last week. Because steroid drugs are not per se illegal like crack cocaine or heroin, the charge was lying to congress, not illegal use of drugs. On the second day of trial, the judge cited an error by the prosecution and declared a mistrial.

What do Martha Stewart, Scooter Libby and Roger Clemens have in common? The crime they were accused of was not theft, assault or murder. It wasn't leaking government secrets, fraudulent stock trading, or using or selling illegal drugs. It was lying and obstruction of justice. Martha Stewart, the TV queen of crafts and cooking, was investigated for allegedly acting on an insider tip to make a stock trade, selling a $50,000 position in Amgen the day before negative news caused the stock to plummet. Prosecutors decided that proving criminal action in the stock transaction would be difficult, and therefore charging her with lying to investigators. She was convicted in 2004 and did 5 months in the can, presumably teaching cooking to convicts. Our justice system once again got a dangerous criminal off the streets.

Scooter Libby, one-time chief of staff for Vice President Dick Cheney, was caught up by Federal prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald in the investigation of the Valerie Plame affair, the supposed leaking of the covert connection between Plame and the CIA. The investigation did not lead to anyone being charged with outing an agent, but Libby was charged with lying to investigators and obstruction of justice. He was convicted by a federal jury in 2007 and sentenced to prison. So why do Libby and these other high profile well connected and prosperous folks not simply invoke their 5th amendment right to clam up? It could be that they knowingly told lies to protect their image, their job or their future election to the Hall of Fame.

Does it seem like prosecution of process crimes has become more aggressive lately? In fact, yes. I read about "the doctrine of exculpatory no" in The New York Times. Briefly, this point of law tended to cut a person under investigation some slack, extending the protection of the 5th amendment to an individual who acting in self-protection, falsely denied culpability even if he did not overtly invoke his rights. n 1998, the US Supreme Court shot down "exculpatory no" in the case Brogan v. United States, thereby opening the door for aggressive prosecution for lying to investigators.

We saw ex-governor Rod Blagojevich go down on a lying charge in his first trial. Maybe putting liars in jail will help fix the rest of Illinois government. Advice for all you crooks out there: When the Fibby comes to talk, don't feed him a crock, give your lawyer a call and don't speak at all.

