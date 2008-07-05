Readers would switch pensions to 401 (k)s

This week: Should governments be allowed to ban handguns?

Last week, The Daily Journal asked the question, "The state is $44 billion behind paying for public pensions. What should the state do?" A total of 186 votes were cast with 42 percent responding "Have public employees shift to a 401 (k)," 26 percent responding "Cut other programs," 13 percent responding "Cut pension benefits," 10 percent responding "Ask public employees to pay a greater share" and 9 percent responding "Raise taxes to make up the differences."

Comments included:

* Public employees do not deserve any special breaks that workers in the private sector do. Their pension fund is essentially bankrupt. If that happened in the private sector, the recipients would be out of luck.

It is a situation created by their greed, assuming that the taxpayers would be willing to, even if they could, support their demands. It is also a legislature willing to go along with union demands, pandering for votes. In the end a ponzi scheme was created. Taxpayers should not have to support such folly. The "constitutional" requirement -- unfunded, naturally -- that their pensions be paid no matter what -- should be ignored.

* They may be "public" employees, but why should we pay their pensions? They don't help pay any part of private pensions, if we even get one. They used to be paid less. But now their jobs are well-paid and in high demand.

* If I ran a corporation and was found negligent for paying promised contributions to a pension plan, I could be prosecuted for fraud. Why are the public officials who set up the tax-supported pensions not held to the same standard?

* It is not the fault of public employees, that the pension system is in such a mess. The pension system was part of the deal when they were hired. The 401 (k) system for new employees should be considered. But we must keep promises to current and retired employees.

* Why should the men and women who serve us get the short end of the stick when the state took their money and used it for other purposes? Many state police officers might be well-paid, but they put their lives on the line every day for us.

* Have you ever seen a state of Illinois employee sweat? Why should these people get a big pension for not working all the time they have been employees by the state?

* Many state employees pay 50% of their retirement benefits as it is. Many are also restricted in seeking outside employment due to agency restrictions. All of these (and more) are conditions they accept for the promise of a pension. The whole problem could be fixed by axing the pork from the budget, and cracking down on waste. Naturally, this will never happen.

Take out the pension and all the state can offer is low pay. See what that'll do to the state applicant pool.

* Having current employees switch to a 401(k) (also known as privatization of their retirement) can only operate prospectively, and it does not solve the problem of the already unfunded pensions. It's ridiculous that The Daily Journal even presents that as an option here. You should have included another option: "Have the tooth fairy fund the plans."

* Why should taxpayers pay for the unfunded plans? The answer I see is this: Legislative and executive bodies underfunded the pension plans by basically borrowing against your future tax dollars. We elected them, now we're stuck with the consequences of their legislating.

* The solution of public employees switching to a 401 (k) is only for new employees. In that sense, it could work. But it does not solve the problem.

