Heroes Achievements

. Last year, the program served more than 850 meals to people living alone during Christmas. Golf and dinner costs $75 or dinner only for $25. Reservations are limited. Call (815) 932-3000.

Momence food pantry

The Momence God's Helping Hand food pantry is in great need of donations. The pantry recently lost food, paper, three commercial freezers and refrigerators, and the storage building itself due to a fire. The storage building was built by volunteers, and the pantry is run by weekly donations of $18 a week. Property owners John and Judy Crawford will be accepting donations for the pantry at 15070 E. State Route 114, Momence, 60954.

Blood Drives

The American Red Cross will be holding several blood drives this week. Persons 17 years and older and who weigh at least 110 pounds or more are encouraged to donate blood. Sixteen-year olds are also urged to donate blood, but must bring with them a Red Cross consent form signed by a parent or guardian. A picture I.D. or driver's license is required. The blood drive times are:

* Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shapiro Developmental Center, staff developmental building on 100 E. Jeffery St. in Kankakee.

* Thursday 12:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. at the American Red Cross Kankakee Chapter on 1432 S. 4th Ave. in Kankakee.

* Sunday, Sept. 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Essex Lions Hall, on Paris St.

For further information, please call (815) 933-2286.

Sons of Italy

The Order of the Sons of Italy will be holding their 39th annual Meatball and Sausage Spaghetti Dinner on Sunday, September 23, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Bishop McNamara High School cafeteria at the east entrance. Donations are $8 a plate for adults and $4 dollars for children. Carry-outs are available. The proceeds from the event will go to local charities.

~If you have a local charitable event that you'd like to have included in our weekly section, please contact Krystal Moench at kmoench@daily-journal.com or (815) 929-5415.