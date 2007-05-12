On Obama, raceand SecretService protection

We have entered another sad period in American history.

It was announced last week that Illinois Senator and Democrat presidential candidate Barack Obama has become the earliest candidate to receive full-time Secret Service protection. According to fellow Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who requested the protection, the request "had a lot to do with race." That's race as in skin color, not political race.

It's a sad and ugly day, when almost 40 years later, names such as Lee Harvey Oswald, James Earl Ray, and Sirhan B. Sirhan coupled with John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Robert Kennedy immediately come to mind and cause a very queasy feeling to settle in your stomach. Images of little John-John Kennedy saluting his father's casket or the pictures of veiled widow Coretta Scott King and her three children mourning their father's death is something we should all hope never to have to see again.

Upon hearing the news, it reminded me why I didn't really want Obama to become president. The idea of Obama having a real chance to become the first black president of the United States had some initial appeal, but just to become a footnote in Black History Month is not enough to risk losing your life. From the announcement of his candidacy, I wished he would merely raise $500 million for all his worries and continue to serve in his current capacity. In an early interview before Sen. Obama announced he was running, his wife expressed her concerns about the potential violence the family could face.

America the great and America the beautiful can also be America the ugly. It's a sad day when unprecedented measures have to be taken to protect an American from American terrorists. Yes, we do have American-born terrorists. We just don't call them terrorists. We label them racists or lunatics.

If this man, knowing much more about the realistic chances of personal harm and more than we the public will ever know, not to mention the anguish his family must endure, has the fortitude to continue this quest, it speaks volumes of his true passion for public service.

Of all the candidates running for president, why is Obama the one who needs protection first? Ah, because he is the only black candidate. That may be true, but I am more inclined to believe it is much deeper than that.

We have had black men run for president, but they were not serious contenders with any real chance of being nominated by their party. With Obama, there is a realization that America is listening. All demographics of America, black, white, young, old, rich, poor, male, female, Republican, Democrat, have tuned into his universal message.

Unlike other black presidential candidates, Obama has never been a black candidate. He has not promised to change things just for blacks, paint the White House black, or demand a blank check for one race of Americans. He does seem to offer an unspecified agenda to demand our government change things in this country for the betterment of all Americans. That agenda may be a threat to our 400-year-old political, social, and economic systems, which may be a great concern for many Americans who would like things to stay the way they have always been. Is it his well-received message and charm that is a real threat, more so than his color?

The public may never know who the terrorists are who have threatened Obama. There may be too many out there, and racial terrorists can be even more elusive than Osama bin Laden. If a mere one percent of our close to 300,000,000 population could be considered nuts or lunatics, that 3,000,000 would average 60,000 per state. Obama's Secret Service detail has tough mission ahead.

However, I hope the Secret Service isn't using tunnel vision devices looking for just the likes of some Southern, backwoods, shaved-head, rebel-flag-waving, hood-wearing lunatic. Remember, it wasn't anyone fitting that description that killed Malcolm X.

Ron Jackson is a regular Daily Journal columnist from Kankakee and can be contacted through this newspaper.