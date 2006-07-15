What does Jamalli teach us? and why ALNAC should get the lease

By Jesse L. Jackson, Jr.

Congressman

Crete Mayor Michael Einhorn sent an e-mail to the head of an airport advocacy group using the African-American-sounding pseudonym "Jamalli" (Tribune editorial, May 17).

His actions were outrageous and offensive, and ultimately backfired -- revealing, rather than concealing, the mayor's true identity.

When asked for an explanation and an apology for the e-mail, Mayor Einhorn publicly denied that he had sent it. Despite incontrovertible evidence, he continues to deceive and mislead, failing to fess up to the truth that he donned blackface in cyberspace.

Einhorn's scheme to hide behind a black pseudonym comes just several weeks after he sharply rebuked another white south suburban mayor for asserting that race and racial politics were underlying issues in the airport debate. Einhorn then responded, "The mayors of the towns surrounding the airport site are shocked and appalled that someone would stoop to the level of injecting race into this issue."

Evidently, Einhorn recovered from his indignation, doing an abrupt about-face, with a black mask. So goes his consistency and credibility.

As a leader of the Eastern Will County Council of Mayors, Einhorn serves as a leading spokesman for the Iron Ring communities that surround the Abraham Lincoln National Airport. He's worked alongside Will County Executive Larry Walsh, State Senator Debbie Halvorson and other Will County officials to advance legislation establishing a development district that may interfere with the airport's viability.

However, Einhorn's racial antics and duplicity raise more serious questions about his motives and commitment, not to mention his honesty and integrity.

Can Einhorn be trusted to oversee public economic development projects around the airport that should involve significant minority participation? Is Einhorn committed to ensuring that the ancillary airport growth and development also benefit the many predominantly minority communities in South Cook? Should Einhorn be in a position to give a wink and a nod to businesses that follow his example and fraudulently use black fronts to win contracts intended for minorities and women? Even without having consulted with U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitgerald, the answers are obvious: no, no and no.