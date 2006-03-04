By Steve Parks

Resident

Are we being told everything about becoming a municipality? Are the things we are being told really the truth? Are we willing to change our way of life with new government rules and higher taxes?

Why is only a portion of our property included in Sammons Point? Is it to make our area appear more populated than it actually is, in order to apply as a possible village status? Does this mean part of our property will remain agricultural, and the other residential with separate taxes and rules? Does not that raise a red flag as to the disadvantage to us as landowners and to the advantage of those pursuing this for other reasons?

How can we believe what is being told to us about Sammons Point? Like many campaigns, are they saying what they want to say to get what they want? Who will be making future decisions for us as property owners, or will many more decisions occur without our choice by those in charge? It has already happened! Is Sammons Point the name you would have chosen? Probably not, but someone else has already made that decision without our vote. Get used to that if you vote yes, decisions being made for you by those in power if a municipality is voted in.

Are we being told the honest truth about tax increases as a municipality?

Maybe for the first year, tax increases will be accurate, but what about the years to come? State and federal funds are available, but most often must be matched with village funds which will come out of our pockets in higher taxes, ordinances and codes -- fines and loss of country life as we know it.

Are we being told the truth about the landfill issue? The EPA, Environmental Protection Agency, will govern the safety and protect our land and water from harm by strong rules and the landfill will have to abide by this. Sammons Point is not the answer to stopping the landfill, besides there is not 100 percent assurance that a sorting dump, transfer station or expansion would not occur in spite of this split in our property status. In my opinion, other motives are behind this, and the landfill is the lesser of two evils.

Are we being informed of possible other motives behind all this except stopping landfill expansion? Is it to enable developers to run water and sewage lines through our property for self-gain, then, at our expense, to have to pay out of our pockets the high expense to dig up our land and connect to these lines?

Higher taxes, water and sewage bills, no longer well water and septic tanks, just more money out of our pockets to benefit developers...Can we all afford this expense? Estimated costs are $2,500 to over $10,000 to the landowner to connect to these water and sewage lines. I plan to attempt to obtain an estimated tax bill related to this proposed split of my property and share that information with others. Parcel splits will affect my land use, value, tax status, and may eventually lead to annexation to the city of Kankakee.

We have a choice NOW to invest in our property as we choose, to make improvements as we can afford to, not spending money by forced taxes and losing our parcels by split residential and agricultural choices of government law. I am not against progress. But becoming a municipality, the taxes and expenses could be overwhelming, resulting in foreclosures by forced goverment taxes and rules.

This land is already valuable to each of us. It is our land. Why make it valuable to someone else for their use? Why not spend the thousnands of unforseen $$$$ as we choose on our own property in improvements ourselves?

Are there two different maps showing the proposed village? Who formulated this mapping of the proposed village and why is it so divided, leaving specific properties, landowners, out of the proposal?

Is it selective zoning which affects only some of us, leaving others unaffected by this drastic change? Legal issues will possibly arise from all this proposing, especially if annexation to Kankakee is, also, behind the planning which we have had no input as landowners. Is all this to allow easements to use our property, especially when our property is divided by this proposal not to our advantage? Will this be a negative selling point for our property being split into residential and agricultural with two separate parcels and separate taxes on each?

I am asking each and every one of you to think hard on the pros and cons for Sammons Point.... Because we will be putting our properties and lifestyles in the hands of people making decisions without our vote that may not be in our best interest. Once Sammons Point is voted in, there is no turning back.

This letter contains my own views. I am not speaking for everyone...I am not a part of any group...I am not part of Concerned Citizens. I am not part of OURTRAGE/POWER.. It is my right to freedom of speech..It is my right as an American to voice my opinion and express my concerns.

If you disagree with my opinions, please only offer valid solid points with verifiable facts. I want peace of mind as well without all the "garbage" told and not being told, to be fully informed on this whole proposal.

The Journal requested a three-page opponent view and, yes, this is the one.

Please regain respect in our county as our only voice and print this as it is written.

I do not want my words edited, nor torn apart or reowrded to suit any newspaper nor group for misguided gains.