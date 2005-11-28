Which sex is Scrooge?

I couldn't find anybody taking statistics on this, but I have to wonder how many women just go out and buy our own Christmas gifts.

I bet it is most of us. I'll venture a bunch of us wrap them up, too.

I would lay the price of a pedicure that the vast majority of women, like myself, have given up on the notion that a man could put in the kind of time and effort it would take to stumble onto the one thing she actually wants for Christmas.

And to further imagine he at that precise moment is overtaken by a cloud of magical holiday spirit through which he conjures up the clarity to go ahead and buy it?

This is a Christmas Miracle a magnitude to which most of us are not willing to attach our hopes of a satisfying gift-getting occasion.

This is a dirty little Christmas secret one talks about. We ladies cover up for the guys. When we show up for Christmas dinner at the in-laws, we gush appreciatively.

"Yes, this incredibly fashionable Western Haute Couture outfit is what Sir Galahad picked out for me this year," or "Yes, I think you're right. Fred does look more like Brad Pitt this year than he did last Christmas. And his taste in jewelry! Isn't it just awesome?"

But honestly. What is the point of sending some guy who has no inclination for shopping, not to mention any aptitude for it, out to buy what needs to be the most special gift of the season -- yours.? It makes no sense at all. We ladies know what we want. We know if it is in his price range. And we know where to get it at the lowest price.

I don't know where these guys are coming from anyway, when they boast about those Christmas Eve, cut-it-close, did-it-in-one-store exploits in procrastination they seem to be so proud of. Who are they out there shopping for, anyway?

We already have bought, taken back, bought new at a lower price, and wrapped all the gifts for them and the kids and our parents and our siblings and the neighbors and the cat and the dog.

What is left to buy? At this point, guys, you'd just as well go to the bar. I would guess that I am not alone, either, when I admit I lost faith in the male ability to provide holiday gifts when I was still quite young.

A girl doesn't have to be too astute to make some meaning of the infant observation that Mom likes to shop and Dad does not. Do you want your gift left to the whims of someone who hates to spend money on frivolous items? We're talking about the same guy who every single Halloween expresses his ambivalence toward your holiday happiness with an oath that goes exactly the same each year.

"These can't be Christmas commercials already," Dad says. He clicks the channel furiously away from the Gillette snowman, who once again is bent on sledding us all blissfully into another season of unbridled consumerism.

"Why don't we skip Christmas this year?"

Do you know any woman who can trust this Elf from Hell to purchase presents for their children, much less themselves.?

Here is a holiday movie no one wants to see:

It's 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The aroma of roasting ham and baking cinnamon rolls envelops the house. The candles glow. A blaze crackles in the fireplace. Cheryl Crow croons "Let it Snow" on the compact digital disc.

In the family room, the children play obscenely violent games the premise of which we do not even want to consider. Their eyes sparkle with anticipation about the delights that await them under the tree at dawn (or is that the thrill of the kill dilating their pupils? Whatever).

That's the moment when your own very special, special Santa Claus -- the one who more closely resembles Michael Douglas with each passing hour -- pours a glass of wine, leads you to the light fixture with its dangling mistletoe and tilts his goblet toward yours.

"How late is the Dollar Store open tonight?" he asks. "I'm pretty sure we have till 9 to get to Sam's. Do you think we should buy wrapping paper this year, or -- it's so expensive. We can just use that stack of newspapers in the garage."